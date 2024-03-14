UFC legend Mark Coleman is awake and responsive after he sustained serious injuries in a house fire on Tuesday morning (March 12).

Incredibly, 59-year-old Coleman was able to pull both his parents out of the blaze before rushing back inside the home to look for the family dog, Hammer.

Despite his best efforts, Hammer tragically perished, and the house was completely leveled in the fire.

His daughter Kenzie shared an update with fans on Wednesday (March 13), explaining that her dad was in the hospital in critical condition. The following day, she had a hopeful update to share: Coleman is awake and breathing on his own, and he also was able to hug and talk to his family.

"God is good. Miracles do happen," Kenzie writes in the caption of a video she shared to her dad's social media. "... We still have a long road ahead of us but we are truly thankful. We want to thank you all for the love and support from the bottom of our hearts."

In the video, Coleman is visibly emotional, but filled with gratitude as he embraces his family.

"I'm the happiest man in the world! I swear to God I'm so lucky. I can't believe my parents are alive," he says as he chokes back tears.

Despite all the positive emotions he felt, he was clearly still very weak, relying on a nasal cannula and bed rest in the hospital as he recovers. He also was still experiencing a wide range of emotions, including shock, horror and grief at the loss of his family's beloved dog.

"I had to make a decision," he continues. "'Cause I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn't breathe. I almost had to go outside. And I went back in and got 'em. I can't believe it."

"I got 'em, but I couldn't find Hammer," he says, before being overcome with tears.

Who Is Mark Coleman?

A native of Fremont, Ohio, Mark Coleman began his amateur wrestling career in the mid-1980s. He transitioned the then-fledgling sport of mixed martial marts (MMA) and is now considered one of the pioneers of the sport. In the mid'90s, he became the UFC's first-ever heavyweight champion, according to ESPN.

Coleman became a member of the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008 and retired from MMA in 2013.