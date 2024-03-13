Wrestling legend Mark Coleman is "battling for his life" after pulling both of his parents from a house fire.

According to a social media post from his daughter, Morgan, 59-year-old Coleman was involved in a house fire on Tuesday morning (March 12) along with his parents and the family dog, Hammer.

"He managed to get both his parents out of the house, but despite his best efforts was not able to save Hammer," the post reads.

According to a report from TMZ, Coleman led his parents to safety first, then went back into the burning home in an attempt to save the family's beloved dog.

Tragically, Hammer died in the blaze, and the home was completely destroyed.

Additionally, Coleman was seriously injured during this series of events. "He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act," Morgan's post continues. "Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter. The strongest and bravest man I know."

"Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time," she goes on to say. "We will miss our sweet Hammer so deeply."

A native of Fremont, Ohio, Coleman began his amateur wrestling career in the late 1980s, then transitioned to the then-fledgling sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). In the mid-'90s, he became the UFC's first-ever heavyweight champion, according to ESPN.

He became a member of the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.