Three Iconic Country Bands Every Fan Should Know

When most people think of country bands they probably think of groups such as Alabama, Diamond Rio, and Old Dominion, but these powerful women in country music history can hang with the best and also deserve their flowers.

That's why we wanted to a look back at some of the most talented musicians in country music history who just happen to be women.

Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters

We all know and love Barbara Mandrell for her famous hit singles, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," "Sleeping Single in a Double Bed" and "I Don't Want to be Right."

But, did you know she had two sisters who were talented musicians and singers, as well?

Below is a clip from their famous variety show, Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters. Barbara was one of the most entertaining musicians of all time, playing many instruments, including steel guitar, banjo and saxophone.

Louise Mandrell, the fiddle player, had a theater in Pigeon Forge for many years, which mirrored lots of the trio's performances.

Irlene Mandrell was the percussionist in the trio and has also had a long career in show business. She joined her sisters on stage with her fun personality and even joined Louise at her theater for special occasions.

Wild Rose

Wild Rose was perhaps one of the most talented bands in any genre, including founding member and session player, Wanda Vick. Vick has played fiddle, guitar, dobro, etc. on albums for artists such as Jason Aldean, Taylor Swift, Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town and many more.

In addition to Vick, the band consisted of Pamela Gadd (lead and background vocals, banjo), Kathy Mac (bass, vocals), Pam Perry (lead and harmony vocals, guitar, mandolin) and Nancy Given (drums, vocals).

During their time together, the group had three singles make the Billboard Country chart: "Breaking New Ground" peaked at No 15, "Go Down Swingin'" peaked at No. 38 and "Straight and Narrow" peaked at No. 73.

In 1990, the group was nominated for and American Country Music Award for Top New Vocal Group or Duet, and in 1991 they were nominated for the Best Country Instrumental Performance Grammy.

Wild Rose were signed to Universal Records and shortly after their third album, they parted ways, but still remain one of the most talented bands of all time.

The Chicks

The Chicks are the most record-setting female band of all time with one of the most talented lead singers in music history — Natalie Maines.

The two sisters, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, supported this epic lead vocalist with tight harmonies and epic musicianship. This trio played like session players on their carefully crafted songs and sang like the Grammy award winning artists they are.

These girls had a sound and spunk that America gravitated to for many years with hits such as, "Goodbye Earl," "Wide Open Spaces" and "Cowboy Take Me Away."

Because of controversial political statements after 9/11, the trio's career was cut short. Regardless, their career was legendary and resulted in many great hits and a sound that will never be replicated.

