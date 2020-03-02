Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Luke Combs, Jon Pardi and Jimmie Allen are just a few country stars who'll get married in the near future.

Country music is notorious for having a lot of songs based around love and marriage. As a guy who got married a few years ago, I would say the best piece of advice I can give is to always do what your wife says and you will be doing great in life. It helps that I married an incredible woman, Kristen, who keeps me in line.

What one piece of marriage advice would you give to someone about to tie the knot?