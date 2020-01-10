In the early morning hours of Friday (Jan. 10), Martina McBride headed to her Twitter page to fill fans in on the health battle that her family is currently facing.

“I’ve been absent on social media because I’ve spent the past week with my family surrounding my mom with love 24/7," the country star explains. McBride's mother, Jeanne Schiff, underwent emergency heart surgery recently, but the singer is optimistic about what's to come.

“She’s a fighter and one of the strongest women I know but she could use your prayers please," McBride adds.

Taste of Country has reached out to McBride’s reps regarding Schiff’s current condition.

The news comes just days after McBride was sharing enthusiastic thoughts on the new year and looking forward to all that 2020 might hold.

“The feelings I’m feeling right now going into 2020 are: gratitude, peace, excitement, hope, faith, lots and lots of love, and also the urge to push myself,” she wrote on Jan. 1 alongside a makeup free selfie.

"I know there have been a lot of posts about not making resolutions and not pushing yourself. You are enough. And I believe that. But I personally know that I need to push myself a little bit. And that’s ok too.”

In the same Instagram post, she expressed her desire to release new music in the new year and also possibly write a book.

Just last year, McBride also debuted a new podcast, Vocal Point With Martina McBride, for which she has chatted with fellow country artists like Garth Brooks and Lauren Alaina to talk about life and love and loss.

