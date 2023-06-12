Celebrated singer-songwriters and longtime friends Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin are hitting the road again this fall.

On Monday (June 12), the pair revealed seventeen new dates across the U.S., continuing a long-running tradition of embarking on intimate, joint tours together. The pair will take the stage as a duo, sharing stories and memories while revisiting some of their biggest solo hits and career favorites. The trek will begin with a stop in Immokalee, Fla., on Sept. 28 and will continue through the end of October.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below. Tickets for all newly-announced performances from Carpenter and Colvin will go on sale this Friday, June 16, beginning at 10AM local time. Fans can also access a limited pre-sale beginning tomorrow, June 13, at 10AM local time, hosted by Seated.

Mary Chapin Carpenter + Shawn Colvin's Fall 2023 Tour Dates:

Sept. 28 — Immokalee, Fla. @ Seminole Casino

Sept. 29 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Amaturo Theater

Sept. 30 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theatre

Oct. 3 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Lyric Theatre

Oct. 4 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Walker Theatre

Oct. 6 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Oct. 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 10 — Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Michigan Theater

Oct. 11 — Evanston, Ill. @ Cahn Auditorium

Oct. 12 — Eau Claire, Wisc. @ Pablo Center at the Confluence

Oct. 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Pantages Theatre

Oct. 14 — Urbana, Ill. @ Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 18 — Newark, Ohio @ Midland Theatre

Oct. 20 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ University of Buffalo

Oct. 21 — Ithaca, N.Y. @ State Theater

Oct. 22 — Potsdam, N.Y. @ Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall

Oct. 24 — York, Pa. @ Appel Center for the Performing Arts