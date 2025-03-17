13 Country Songs with Lyrics About Luck for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is filled with food, music, fun and all things green! There are even country song lyrics about luck.

Due to its Irish roots, the day has been widely associated with things like leprechauns, four leaf clovers and pots of gold. In other words, the day is filled with the luck of the Irish.

So, are you feeling lucky?

What Is Luck?

Per Merriam-Webster, the definition of luck is "a force that brings good fortune of adversity" or "the events or circumstances that operate for or against an individual." To put it simply, luck is a "favoring chance."

What Is St. Patrick's Day?

Traditionally, St. Patrick's Day is a day of remembrance, honoring the passing of the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick. This begs the question, who is this St. Patrick?

Per History, St. Patrick was not Irish at all, but was born in Great Britain. He was taken captive by Irish raiders when he was 16 years old and imprisoned for six years. It was during this time that he became a devout Christian.

After escaping captivity, Patrick had a vision to return to Ireland as a missionary and he did so after becoming a priest. Although he was never officially declared a saint by the church, he was recognized by the Irish people as such — thus becoming St. Patrick.

Non-traditionally, St. Patrick's day has become a celebration of Irish culture with parades, food, music and beer — specifically green beer. The festivities date back as early as 1631 in the U.S., with the first official parade taking place in New York City in 1762.

Many of the traditions like wearing green and the superstitions of luck originated in America.

Country Music and St. Patrick's Day

While you'd be hard-pressed to find country songs specifically about St. Patrick's Day, there are several songs about luck. Whether it's being lucky in love, hitting a winning streak in life, or just getting lucky, this superstitious concept is not an uncommon theme in the genre.

We've rounded up a list of country songs with luck in the lyrics and to make things even more lucky, we narrowed down the list to 13. Keep scrolling to see which songs made the cut.