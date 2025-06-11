Mary Lou Retton issued her first public statement on her DUI arrest this week, and she also appeared in court on Tuesday (June 10) to face the charge.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," the retired Olympian said in a statement to People. "What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry."

Retton was arrested on May 17 in Marion County, West Va., and charged with one count of "driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs; penalties."

Court records state that authorities responded to a call about a Porsche driving "all over the roadway."

Responding officers noted that Retton smelled like alcohol and spoke with slurred speech, and that they noticed a screw-top bottle of wine in the passenger seat of her vehicle.

Police conducted three field sobriety tests to determine she was showing signs of impairment, though Retton reportedly refused an alcohol blood test.

"I am determined to learn and grow through this experience," Retton added via her attorney, "and I am committed to making positive changes in my life."

"I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support," she added. Retton's legal representation also stated that she "asks for privacy as she moves forward with her personal and professional life."

People reports that Retton entered a no contest plea to a non-aggravated DUI charge during her Tuesday court appearance. She received a $100 fine, which is the standard penalty for first-time offenders of the misdemeanor charge in Marion County.

57-year-old Retton is a retired gymnast who made history at the 1984 Olympic Games when she became the first U.S. woman to receive a gold medal in the women's all-around gymnastics competition.

In 2023, she battled a rare and near-fatal form of pneumonia, and her daughters kept fans posted on her condition during her time in the ICU.

As she recovered, Retton opened up about her ordeal in several interviews, revealing that her illness was so severe that she "should be dead," and her recovery left her with "a new lease on life."

Though she has made a remarkable recovery, Retton said that she has scarring in her lungs that will affect her for the rest of her life.