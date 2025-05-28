Mary Lou Retton Reportedly Slurred Words, Drove Erratically Before DUI Arrest

More details are emerging about the circumstances leading up to Mary Lou Retton's DUI arrest in West Virginia earlier in May.

According to local news outlet WDTV, court records state that authorities first got a call about a Porsche driving "all over the roadway."

They apprehended Retton in the parking lot of an AutoZone not far away from where the call came in, near the downtown Fairmont area of Marion County, West Va.

Responding officers claim that Retton smelled like alcohol and spoke with slurred speech, and that they noticed a screw-top bottle of wine in the passenger seat of her vehicle.

According to the documents, police conducted three field sobriety tests to determine that she was showing signs of impairment. However, Retton allegedly refused an alcohol blood test.

The 57-year-old retired gymnast, who made history at the 1984 Olympic Games when she became the first U.S. woman to win a gold medal in the women's all-around gymnastics competition, was arrested on Saturday, May 17, and charged with one misdemeanor count of "driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs; penalties."

The news first appeared in West Virginia Magistrate Court documents, which also indicated that Retton was released from jail the same day after posting a personal recognizance bond of $1500.

In 2023, she battled a rare and near-fatal form of pneumonia, and her daughters kept fans posted on her condition during her time in the ICU.

As she recovered, Retton opened up about her ordeal in several interviews, revealing that her illness was so severe that she "should be dead," and that her recovery left her with "a new lease on life."

Though she has made a remarkable recovery, Retton said that she has scarring in her lungs that will affect her for the rest of her life.