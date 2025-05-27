Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Arrested in West Virginia

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge earlier this month, according to court records.

West Virginia Magistrate Court documents show that Retton was arrested in Marion County, West Va. on Saturday, May 17, and charged with one count of "driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs."

She was released from jail the same day, after posting a personal recognizance bond of $1500. Court documents did not provide any information about the circumstances leading to her arrest, or upcoming court appearances.

The 57-year-old retired gymnast, who hails from West Virginia, rose to prominence as one of America's most popular Olympic athletes in the 1980s. During the 1984 Olympic Games, she won a gold medal in the women's all-around gymnastics competition, becoming the first U.S. woman to do so.

She won five Olympic medals in total, and retired from gymnastics in 1986.

In October 2023, Retton battled a rare and near-fatal form of pneumonia and subsequently opened up about the terrifying experience.

Retton's daughters first shared the news of her ordeal.

Her second daughter, McKenna Kelley, told fans at the time that Retton was "fighting for her life," adding "She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU for over a week now."

Retton's children were called to the hospital to spend time with their mom, and even said their final goodbyes.

The year after her recovery, Retton opened up about the emotional experience.

"I literally — I'm not exaggerating — I should be dead," she revealed to People in 2024, going on to say that the experience had left her with a "new lease on life."

Though she has recovered from her terrifying health battle, Retton said that she has scarring in her lungs that will affect her for the rest of her life.

During her hospitalization, Retton's family also disclosed to the public that she did not have health insurance. A SpotFund fundraiser was organized to help pay off her medical bills, racking up more than $450,000 toward her expenses in just one week.

Retton subsequently explained why she didn't have coverage, and the answer was simple and relatable: "When COVID hit, and after my divorce ... I couldn't afford it," she said.

A long list of preexisting conditions, including more than 30 surgeries she'd undergone to remain active after her gymnastics career, also factored into her insurance lapse.