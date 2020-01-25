Mason Ramsey Hopes to Meet Blake Shelton at 2020 Grammy Awards

Mason Ramsey is excited to go to his first-ever Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jan. 26), but the 13-year-old is especially excited about the possibility of meeting Blake Shelton.

When asked who he is most excited to see, he immediately cites Shelton and pop singer Ariana Grande. "I've been trying to meet him [Shelton] for a while now, a really long time," Ramsey says in an interview with Stage Right Secrets.

"I'm one of his biggest fans," he confesses. "Most people back home, where I live, are really inspired by him. I'd just say, 'Blake, I'm your number one fan, how are you doing today?'" Ramsey says with a laugh.

Ramsey is also performing at the 2020 Grammys, and he appears to be over the moon.

"I couldn't believe it, this is the first time I've been on the Grammys and it's amazing," he gushes. "I've been dreaming to be here at the Grammys for so long. I couldn't believe it... literally." The crooner, who shot to fame when a video of him singing Hank Williams songs at a local Walmart went viral, shared that he has been watching the awards show with his family since he was five years old.

Ramsey is set to perform a remix of "Old Town Road" during the show alongside Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and K-Pop sensation BTS. Each of the artists has recorded a remix with Lil Nas X on his breakout hit, and this will be the first time they all come together to perform the song.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday at 8PM ET on CBS.