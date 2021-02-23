Brian Kelley’s ‘May We All’ Musical Eyes Summer 2022 Premiere

May We All, the upcoming country musical tied to Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley, officially has a premiere date.

Lively McCabe Entertainment, Kelley's production company, will world premiere May We All in Nashville in June of 2022 during the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's "Broadway at TPAC" series.

Though Nashville-area fans will be the first to see May We All, audience-goers across the country will soon get the chance to do so, also. After its residence in Nashville, the show will hit the road for 2022-'23 national tour.

"We're so excited for May We All to be in residence in Nashville next summer," says Michael Barra, Lively McCabe Entertain's executive producer. "Music City followed by a coast-to-coast tour has been our goal for this show since day one, and the overwhelming response from country music fans has granted us the opportunity to achieve this milestone."

Additionally, developmental production of May We All in Memphis, Tenn.'s Playhouse on the Square (which was previously stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) is expected to resume in the fall of 2021.

Director Andy Fickman, known for films like 2006's She's the Man and who is a longtime country fan, will helm the project. In January, it was announced that May We All will feature songs from a number of megawatt country stars, including Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and more. Florida Georgia Line — Kelley's duo with Tyler Hubbard — will contribute two original songs, which will debut with the feature.

May We All revolves around the life of country music hopeful Jenna Coates, who returns to her hometown after a discouraging stint trying to make it in Nashville. However, she soon discovers that "her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams," according to a press release.