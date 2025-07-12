The McBee Dynasty family is the real-life Yellowstone Dutton family, and they’re okay with being compared to them.

However, be careful ... they are particular as to what character they want to be compared to.

The three McBee brothers — Steven Jr, Jesse, and Cole — talked with Taste of Country ahead of the premiere of Season 2, and a little sibling rivalry peaked through when choosing their characters.

“He’s Jamie to a tee,” Jesse starts off in talking about Steven Jr.

Steven Jr. wasn’t having it.

“No, they like to mess with me,” he says with a smile.

“It’s because I’m always the one who is on computers and Cole likes to call me "spreadsheet boy." They know that it gets to me, so they like to call me Jamie. It’s not factual.”

When it comes to their brother Cole, Jesse and Steven Jr. were quick to put a label on him.

They noted that their brother gives off Beth Dutton characteristics, and even Cole finally caved and agreed.

“I feel like I can be Rip some day,” he states. “I have my moments.”

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys Season 2 kicked off June 30, and the new season promises new episodes full of drama.

Since Season 1, Steven Sr. pleaded guilty to one count of crop insurance fraud in federal court on Nov. 5, 2024, admitting that between 2018–2020, he submitted falsified reports to claim roughly $4 million in unauthorized federal insurance benefits and subsidies.

He surrendered about $3.16 million in forfeiture, with total restitution still being finalized. His case was brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri, and McBee could face up to 30 years in prison.

