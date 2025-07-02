The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys Season 2 kicked off Monday (June 30), and the new season promises new episodes full of drama.

The show’s first season ended with Steven McBee Sr. packing up, leaving his son Steven McBee Jr. in charge of the family businesses.

During the break between Season 1 and Season 2, fans would quickly learn that Steven Sr. was in legal trouble.

Steven Sr. pleaded guilty to one count of crop insurance fraud in federal court on Nov. 5, 2024, admitting that between 2018–2020, he submitted falsified reports to claim roughly $4 million in unauthorized federal insurance benefits and subsidies.

He surrendered about $3.16 million in forfeiture, with total restitution still being finalized. His case was brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri, and McBee could face up to 30 years in prison.

During an interview with Taste of Country ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Steven Jr. expressed how their dad’s legal troubles have affected the three brothers (Steven Jr, Jesse and Cole).

“We’re just here to love and support him,” Steven Jr. shares. “If anything, it’s drawn us closer as a family, just going through something that challenging.”

Apart from stirring headlines and the public’s loud opinions, he wishes people grasped who his father truly is to those who know him best.

“He would do absolutely anything to make sure our lives are good,” he states. “Makes sure we are taken care of. We know who our dad is, our friends know who he is, anyone who meets the man absolutely loves him, it’s just the people online that like to speak negatively when they have no idea what is actually happening.”

The family has preached authenticity, and they still stick by that, looking forward to watching their lives this season unfold on-screen.

“There were many moments even in Season 1 where we would watch back and think, 'Man, I know we said we were going to lay it all out there and hold nothing back,'” Steven Jr. shares in regard to maybe not having everything shown on television the second time around.

However, they all agreed that while filming Season 2, they forgot about that. Once again, they are putting it all out there.

"We were laughing, saying every single cast member on the show at some point shed tears on Season 2 on camera," Steven Jr. adds with a smile.

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9PM ET.