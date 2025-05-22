‘The McBee Dynasty’ Season 2 Trailer Is Here, and Things Are Getting Messy

The McBee Family is back for another season, and this one promises to be messy.

Life is moving quickly for the McBee brothers, both personally and professionally. Bravo is there to document it all in Season 2 of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.

What's New on McBee Dynasty Season 2?

With the patriarch of the family, Steve McBee, facing insurance fraud charges and a potential 30-year prison sentence, it's up to the sons to keep the farm afloat. There's just one tiny problem: The farm is $6 million in debt.

Steve McBee Jr. holds the reins now and must find a way to keep his brothers working together in harmony to keep the McBee Farm & Cattle Co. out of foreclosure.

Did we mention they're all under an FBI investigation that could put them in prison?

Meanwhile, the brothers' personal lives are also moving fast. Jesse is preparing to marry his fiancee Alli Ventresca, but first he must get her to sign a prenup. Cole is grappling with the fact that he will become a father soon, with his girlfriend Kacie Adkison pregnant. As for Steven Jr. and his girlfriend Calah Jackson? Things are rocky at best.

The youngest brother, Brayden, may not be dating anyone currently, but his status as the most eligible bachelor in the family could leave the door open for some drama.

Then there's the drama left behind by Steve Sr. After his relationship with Chief Financial Officer Galyna came to an end, he decided to move her friend, Masha, into the house behind her back.

How to Watch The McBee Dynasty Season 2

The McBee Dynasty has a new home this season. After streaming the first installment exclusively on Peacock, the new season will air on Bravo Network. A premiere date has been set for Monday, June 30, with new episodes airing weekly.

What Is The McBee Dynasty?

Described as a real-life Yellowstone, the reality series follows the McBee family as they run their farm and cattle ranch in Gallatin, Mo. The show's first season centered around Steven McBee and his four sons.

The second season looks to be adding more screen time for the significant others attached to the McBee boys.