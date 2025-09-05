Here’s What We Know About ‘McBee Dynasty’ Star Steven McBee’s Legal Trouble

Although Season 2 of The McBee Dynasty is in the books and the cameras have stopped rolling, life continues on for the McBee family, and so does the drama.

Patriarch Steven McBee Sr. was absent from the second installment due to his legal issues, leaving many fans wondering where he stands in the midst of the proceedings.

What Did Steve McBee Do?

The Bravo reality show follows the McBee family as they run their rural family business, McBee Farm & Cattle. In the middle of Season 1 of the show, McBee disappeared from filming as he was being investigated for crop insurance fraud.

At the time, he was accused of falsifying a report to the insurance company, Rain and Hail. That document resulted in him receiving more than $3 million in insurance benefits.

In Nov. 2024, he pled guilty and waived his right to a grand jury.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office says McBee "admitted that he engaged in fraudulent activity from 2018 to 2020 that caused an economic loss to the U.S. Department of Agriculture."

Is Steve McBee Going to Jail?

Nearly a year after the Missouri farmer pleaded guilty, he has still not been sentenced. A date for the official sentencing has been delayed a fourth time.

Per People, McBee has been ordered to turn over some personal belongings, including three designer watches, as "substitute assets in partial satisfaction" of what he owes.

The original sentencing date was set for March 2025. However, it has been pushed back multiple times from March to June, then September, and now to October.

He faces up to 30 years in prison.

Where Is Steve McBee Now?

Because of his legal proceedings, McBee has stayed out of the public eye. His son Steven Jr. tells People the decision to keep him off the second season of the show was to "protect him and protect our family."

The family patriarch was a part of a 2024 episode of the Meet the McBees podcast. The episode was shared after the first season ended, and likely when the second season was being filmed.

Although he did not address his legal issues, McBee talked about the criticism he received following the first season of the show, mostly about his love life.

Will There Be a Season 3 of 'The McBee Dynasty'?

As this time, a third season of The McBee Dynasty has not been announced. The show has grown in popularity as it went from streaming on Peacock, to being broadcast on Bravo.

Reality TV Show Stars Who Died in 2024 Fans of Survivor, American Idol, The Bachelor and more got very sad news this year. Popular contestants from each of these reality shows died in 2024 . Here are 10 reality TV deaths we never saw coming. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes