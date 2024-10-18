Supplier of McDonald’s French Fries Closes Plant, Fires More Than 300 People: Here’s Why

Hide your kids, hide your wife, inflation is lurking around every corner in America. Now, it has hit our beloved McDonald's french fries.

The main supplier of McDonald's beloved golden french fries has been forced to shut down one of its plants and fire almost 400 of its employees, due to — you guessed it — inflation.

But here is where it gets a little wonky. Lamb Weston, which is the fry supplier to most of America, is blaming not only the inflated fast-food prices, but apparently the lack of interest in frozen potatoes in America.

They claim that in 2025, they foresee not only McDonald's and fast-food prices in general continuing to inflate, but state that "frozen potato demand is soft" right now.

That is kind of hard to believe if you have ever taken a trip to a fast-food establishment or the frozen french fry section at your local grocery store.

Yes, most frozen sections of grocery stores have a separate section just for frozen fries. The idea that frozen potatoes are in low demand might be a bunker that Lamb Weston is hiding in to distract from the layoffs.

Tom Werner, CEO of Lamb Weston said, "We expect these actions will help us better manage our factory utilization rates and ease some of the current supply-demand imbalance in North America."

Werner continued delivering the difficult news. "We are also taking actions to reduce operating expenses, including reducing headcount and eliminating certain unfilled job positions, as well as reducing capital expenditures."

Country Artists' Last Pre-Fame Regular Jobs — No. 5 Is UNEXPECTED! We all know country artists for being ... well, country artists. But the reality is, they are regular people just like we are. Before fame, they, too, held regular jobs out in the wild. Let's take a look at country artist's last pre-fame regular jobs, and see what they were up to before playing to sold out crowds. Gallery Credit: Evan Rose

The 31 Best Country Funeral Songs, Ranked There's simply no genre better equipped to express the pain, sadness and spirituality that comes along with losing a loved one. Here are the 31 best country songs for a funeral. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak