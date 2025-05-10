Megan Moroney Went on a First Date + It Didn’t End How She Expected [Exclusive]
When she's not onstage or at awards shows, Megan Moroney is just a normal girl who goes on dates. But a recent first date she went on did not end the way she expected it to.
The 2025 ACM Female Artist of the Year nominee was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where host Evan Paul asked her what was the worst first date that she has been on recently.
The "Am I Okay?" singer was a little closed-off at first in her reply,
"Worst first date? You know, I don't go on a lot of first dates," Moroney admitted.
After some thought, one popped into her head, though, and she spilled the juice and gave us the details.
Moroney said, "Actually, there was a date that I went on, maybe like a year-and-a-half ago or so; I left early, and my review right after was a 6 out of 10 because he didn't make me laugh."
With that news, we knew that we had unlocked one of Moroney's traits that she looks for in a man: He has to be funny...or, does he?
The "Tennessee Orange" singer admitted that even though she left the date and gave him a less than stellar review, "and then, I continued to date him."
But, as you can imagine, that didn't last too long after a few more dates. Moroney said, "When it ended, I was like, 'Well, in hindsight I should have just trusted my gut reaction in this dude isn't funny, and he's gotta go.'"
