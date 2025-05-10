When she's not onstage or at awards shows, Megan Moroney is just a normal girl who goes on dates. But a recent first date she went on did not end the way she expected it to.

The 2025 ACM Female Artist of the Year nominee was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where host Evan Paul asked her what was the worst first date that she has been on recently.

The "Am I Okay?" singer was a little closed-off at first in her reply,

"Worst first date? You know, I don't go on a lot of first dates," Moroney admitted.

After some thought, one popped into her head, though, and she spilled the juice and gave us the details.

Moroney said, "Actually, there was a date that I went on, maybe like a year-and-a-half ago or so; I left early, and my review right after was a 6 out of 10 because he didn't make me laugh."

With that news, we knew that we had unlocked one of Moroney's traits that she looks for in a man: He has to be funny...or, does he?

Get our free mobile app

The "Tennessee Orange" singer admitted that even though she left the date and gave him a less than stellar review, "and then, I continued to date him."

But, as you can imagine, that didn't last too long after a few more dates. Moroney said, "When it ended, I was like, 'Well, in hindsight I should have just trusted my gut reaction in this dude isn't funny, and he's gotta go.'"

26 Most Important Artists of the Last 25 Years Without these 26 artists, country music would sound very different in 2025. They're not all steady hitmakers, and in fact, some of the biggest stars of the 2000s aren't included.

This list of the 25 most important artists of the last 25 years relies on men, women, duos and groups that either changed the genre in a tangible way, or were undeniably influential. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes