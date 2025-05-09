Megan Moroney's cover of Keith Urban's "Stupid Boy" was a highlight during Thursday night's 2025 ACM Awards.

Her performance was part of an all-star tribute to Urban as he received his ACM Triple Crown Award. Others who performed in honor of the country veteran were Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne.

Moroney was ethereal in an all-white outfit — sheer and sparkly lace pants and a gauzy top with a long train draped off her left shoulder. The elegant look was accentuated with a bedazzled guitar, microphone and mic stand.

"She laid her heart and soul right in your hands / And you stole her every dream and you crushed her plans / She never even knew she had a choice / And that's what happens when the only voice she hears is telling her she can't / Stupid boy / Stupid boy," she sang, delivering the chorus as the audience stood and sang along. Watch below.

Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman swayed back and forth softly as they watched from the crowd.

What Is the ACM Triple Crown Award?

The ACM Triple Crown Award has only been handed out 12 times in the history of the ACM Awards. In order to be eligible to receive the honor, an artist must win trophies in three distinct categories: New Artist, Artist and Entertainer of the Year.

Merle Haggard, Barbara Mandrell, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood are among those who have received Triple Crown recognition.

Urban became eligible for a Triple Crown award after he won Entertainer of the Year in 2019. Prior to that he won Top New Male Vocalist in 2001 and won back-to-back Top Male Vocalist awards between 2005-2006.

Megan Moroney is currently on her Am I Okay? headlining tour promoting her latest album of the same name.

