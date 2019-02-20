Michael Ray turned to social media to share an emotional reaction after getting the news of his first-ever ACM Awards nomination.

Reba McEntire announced the 2019 nominees on CBS This Morning on Feb. 20. Ray is nominated for New Male Vocalist of the Year, going up against Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Mitchell Tenpenny and Jordan Davis.

"It’s gonna take a second for this to sink in," Ray wrote on Instagram. "I grew up watching the #ACMawards year after year. I took notes in a notebook and kept track of the nominations and winners."

He gave a shout out to the other nominees, writing, "I feel like a winner just being in the company of artists like y’all. From growing up playing in my family’s band in south Florida to being nominated for my first ACM, I know my grandparents are looking down on me right now."

Ray also thanked his supporters in the industry before sending love to his fiancee, Carly Pearce, who is nominated for New Female Vocalist of the Year

"And congrats to my smoking hot fiancee and queen CP on new female vocalist!!! Thank you Lord for this blessing and showing me it’s all about your time. This is already the best year ever."

The 2019 ACM Awards will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, April 7, hosted by Reba McEntire.