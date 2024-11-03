One State is Asking Residents Not to Rake Leaves This Fall

If you live in Michigan and looking to keep a nice, leaf-free yard, you may want to put down that garden rake. That's because the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging its residents to skip raking and let the leaves fall where they may.

In an Oct. 29 post on its website, the Michigan DNR lists many reasons to skip the arduous task of raking, bagging and disposing of your leaves.

First and foremost, the leaves create its own ecosystem on the ground, as outlined by the National Wildlife Federation. And don't forget the little creatures out there either. "Chipmunks, toads, box turtles, shrews, insects, earthworms, and other critters make fallen leaf layers their homes in the fall," the DNR's website reads. "Raking or blowing leaves disrupts their life cycles and eliminates beneficial insects. Left in place, the leaves eventually break down."

Another consideration is the landfill space that refuse eventually occupies. Experts claim that an estimated eight million tons find their way to landfills every fall.

They also discourage people from burning their leaves. Despite the nice smell of a good fire in the fall, it is harmful for the environment and of course, creates a fire risk in dry areas.

So what should you do instead? Experts say that the easiest and best thing for your yard is to mow the leaves, breaking them down so they break down easier in your yard. Cut your grass high and let the leaves lie.

Whether you want to help the environment, or simply just want to mark something off the 'honey-do' list, you have the blessing of the DNR to leave the leaves this fall.

