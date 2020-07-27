Mickey Guyton professes that we could use a little more Heaven on Earth in her sobering new song "Heaven Down Here." The big-voiced singer continues to use her platform to share messages of truth and insight with the new number, in which she sings of a world coming "unglued" and turned upside down, her heart breaking in the process.

Guyton admits she's losing count of all the problems plaguing the earth and asks a higher power to sprinkle down love on humankind, her striking voice carrying the message to soaring heights. "If you got a little love / Left in your back pocket / Rain it down like pennies / In this wishing well of tears / I know that you're busy / But if you could hear me talking / We could use a little more Heaven down here," she sings with her bold and beautiful voice.

“Sitting at home and watching the world burn down around me during this pandemic led me to write "Heaven Down Here,"" Guyton shares in a press release. "It is a song asking God to spare a little love for this world in need.

"This song came from the very depths of my heart and has given me a renewed sense of self. It has real raw emotion and was written with a therapeutic intent of healing my heart," the singer adds. "I hope that everyone can hear that intent and receive the same healing."

Written by Guyton, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Kear and Gordie Sampson, "Heaven Down Here" is one in a series of powerful songs the artist has released in 2020. It follows "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" and "Black Like Me," the latter of which Guyton shares her honest perspective of what it's like to live as a Black person in America.

Guyton released "Black Like Me" in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, which sparked protests against racial injustice around the world. She's been using her social media platforms to support the cause and is encouraging fans to do the same.

"Don’t be afraid to speak up. Your voice matters. You cannot simply stay silent, as silence in the face of racism is the equivalent of acceptance of racism," Guyton states in an essay written for Billboard. "If we all speak up as individuals, then our collective voice of anti-racism will be deafening and undeniable."