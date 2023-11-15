Mickey Guyton delivers a soaring tribute to Tina Turner as part of CMT's brand-new annual special, Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music. The show airs on Wednesday night (Nov. 15), but before you tune in, you can catch a sneak peek of Guyton's performance right now exclusively at Taste of Country.

Wearing a gold, fringed dress, Guyton shimmies her way onto the stage as the iconic opening bars of Turner's 1989 hit "The Best" begins to play.

The singer prowls around the stage, engaging the audience from every corner, as she delivers a faithful rendition of Turner's dance-pop anthem. The crowd dances along, and even some of the evening's honorees can't help but move to the music: Keep your eyes peeled for Tanya Tucker on her feet!

It's not the first time that Guyton has paid tribute to Turner in song: At the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, she performed her spin on Turner's "What's Love Got to Do With It."

Guyton's Turner tribute is part of a portion of the show called "Moments of Respect," which put the spotlight on musical legends who have died. In addition to Turner, other honorees include Aretha Franklin and Sinead O'Connor; Amber Riley and Lucie Silvas are set to perform in tribute to those late artists, respectively.

The other honorees for the inaugural CMT Smashing Glass event are R&B legend Patti LaBelle and country stalwart Tanya Tucker. The event will feature tribute performances and presentations from Billie Jean King, Chris Janson, Clint Black, Fancy Hagood, Ledisi and The War & Treaty.

Tucker and LaBelle will perform as well, and they'll also join Sheryl Crow for a roundtable conversation where they discuss their career paths, what lies ahead and more.

CMT Smashing Glass airs Wednesday night (Nov. 15) at 9PM ET on CMT.