Mickey Guyton Announces New Duet With Kane Brown

Mickey Guyton returns this Friday (July 14) with a new single called "Nothing Compares to You," and that's not all: The song is a collaboration with Guyton's friend and fellow country star Kane Brown.

Guyton officially named names on social media on Monday (July 10), after teasing that she had a new song coming — and that was a duet with a big country star — for several days. The tease videos featured Guyton's new song announcement, but bleeped out the details of the song title and who her duet partner is.

"Alright, y'all, no more bleeping," the singer wrote in the caption of her final post.

"After much anticipation — by me — I am so excited to share that I'm releasing my new single, 'Nothing Compares to You,' on Friday. And guess what? It is a collaboration, and this collab is just, it's mind-blowing, and I'm so excited," she gushed in the clip.

"Are y'all ready for this? Are you ready to hear who I'm collabing with? It's...drum roll please...Kane Brown!"

Soft music — perhaps from the track of "Nothing Compares to You" — is playing in the background of her announcement post, but it's too quiet to make out any of the details or lyrics of the song.

In 2022, Guyton dropped three new songs: "Something 'Bout You," "How You Love Someone" and "I Still Pray." Her long-awaited full-length debut album, Remember Her Name, arrived in 2021.

