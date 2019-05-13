Like many people, Mike Fisher is in awe of the way his wife Carrie Underwood fearlessly handles so many tasks — a notion that was at the center of his sweet Mother's Day message to her.

Fisher took to Instagram on Sunday (May 12) to share a photo of Underwood sitting in a makeup chair in her dressing room, donning sweats as she bottle feeds their 4-month-old son, Jacob, as a stylist curls her hair before her concert, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a mother and superstar.

"Happy mother’s day to all the moms out there and to this great mother!! She does it all like my mom. Grateful for them both!! The boys and I are Blessed!" Fisher writes in the caption.

Fans chimed in with their own messages of support for the multi-tasking mom and singer, referring to her as "supermom" and "superstar wife," while Karris Hudson, vice president of Haitian mission organization Danita's Children, which the couple has helped raise money for, shares "one of the most amazing moms I know. Love her!"

Underwood spent her Mother's Day performing for fans in Fresno, Calif., at the Save Mart Center on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour. She has often remarked how moms of all types are champions for taking on a variety of duties.

"I'm honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles, and mom is definitely one of them," Underwood said backstage at the 2018 CMA Awards. "I'm excited that they [her sons] get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there, because we got this."

Underwood continues on the Cry Pretty Tour with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June through October.

