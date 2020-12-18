During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Carrie Underwood verbally transported viewers to the auction site where her husband Mike Fisher purchased a set of cows for her as a Christmas gift.

It sounds like it was a bit of an overwhelming experience for the former hockey player.

"I grew up with cows and I love them, they're like big dogs to me," she says, adding that cows are still her favorite animal. So when she asked for two "pet, useless" cows for her Christmas gift this year, her husband delivered.

As a first-time cow buyer, Fisher was admittedly confused at first as to how to go about it at auction, so his wife schooled him a little and off he went.

"He slapped some Wranglers on and put his hat on and he was at the sale two days later," she explains.

The retired NHL star had his hands full during the bidding, because the auctioneer spoke at rapid speed, as auctioneers do. "He said 'I don't know what happened, I think we got females, I'm not sure,'" Underwood recalls. "'We just raised our little paddle a couple times and next thing you know they're loading up two cows to bring home.'"

The country superstar confirms that her husband did arrive home with two female cows — a success after she'd sent him off to the auction with some humorous advice.

"If it looks like it'd make a good burger some day, bring her home," the longtime vegetarian joked to her husband, making sure to emphasize on the show that these cows will forever be pets.

"She will never be, they're just pets," she says. The couple's 5-year-old son Isaiah adorably named the pair of livestock: Brownie and Oreo.

The superstar singer closed out her appearance with a gorgeous rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion:

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Beautiful Post-American Idol Home:

See Miranda Lambert's Amazing Rural Estate: