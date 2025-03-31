Mike Wolfe Announces Hiatus From ‘American Pickers’

Sounds like Mike Wolfe from American Pickers may have picked his last garage for awhile.

Wolfe is trying his hand at the big screen, and he says he's also taking a break from Pickers — the first pause in 15 years.

The hiatus follows the death of longtime co-host Frank Fritz, who died in Sept. of 2024, which may have also influenced Wolfe's decision to haltthe series.

Last week, Wolfe made his debut in the action-packed thriller Day of Reckoning alongside Billy Zane, Zach Roerig and his real-life partner, Leticia Cline. The movie plot follows a troubled sheriff and a relentless U.S. Marshal as they transport a female outlaw, only to face unexpected challenges.

Wolfe plays a character named Mark. He tells People he was initially hesitant to take the role.

"I was like, 'Okay, maybe I can. I don’t know if I'm fighting above my weight here,'” he says, adding that he doesn't have many lines, but the whole experience was surreal.

He credits director Shaun Silva — a close friend who knew about his love of motorcycles — for pulling him into the project.

One standout moment for Wolfe was working alongside Billy Zane, who helped ease his nerves on set. “I was about ready to do my thing and he’s like, 'Oh, you seem kind of nervous.' And so he’s like, 'Well, tell me your lines.' I mean, when does that happen in life?”

As he steps into this new journey, Wolfe is also embracing a much-needed break from the hit show that put his name in lights.

"We haven’t done that in 15 years, so that’s going to feel good,” he says of American Pickers taking a several-months hiatus.

Though he doesn’t have solid plans to pursue more acting, he is open to new opportunities. Now 60, he's trying to say yes more often.

"You want to do another show? I’m doing another show. You want me to have a part in the scripted project? I’m doing it," he says. I’m excited about the next chapter of everything.

Wolfe's new series, History’s Greatest Picks, will continue his legacy of storytelling and discovery, and will be a fun new chapter for him. It will air on the History channel and deep dive one-of-a-kind discoveries that have historical, cultural and financial significance.