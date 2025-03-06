Mike Wolfe Joins Trace Adkins in New Western Movie
Mike Wolfe is dusting off his cowboy boots for the big screen.
The American Pickers star is making a big career jump into acting with his upcoming movie debut in The Day of Reckoning.
His girlfriend, Leticia Cline, announced the news on social media, sharing that Wolfe will play a character named Mark in the film.
"Can’t wait to see what bike you’ll be riding! Who would’ve thought that a little show would lead to such big things!!" comments one fan.
"Congrats! I’m sure Frank is looking down and getting a kick out of it. #keeppicking," says another person.
"And the Oscar for best dude on a bike goes to Mike Wolfe."
Directed by Shaun Silva, The Day of Reckoning is a Western thriller about a struggling sheriff who teams up with a tough U.S. Marshal to catch a dangerous female outlaw.
Tensions rise among their team while they confront an approaching gang led by the outlaw's husband. The film features some big names, including Billy Zane, Zach Roerig, Trace Adkins and Yelawolf, with Cline and Wolfe joining the ensemble according to Collider.com.
The film is set to be released in theaters nationwide on March 28. We assume Wolfe will have a successful debut, but if acting doesn’t pan out, he can sell the props.
