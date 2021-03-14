Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin looked sun-kissed and happy on the 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday night (March 14). The country couple wore black tie apparel, with a twist.

The 37-year-old singer's sleeveless gown was silver with black musical notes from hem to shoulder — fitting for the biggest night in all of music. McLoughlin wore a tuxedo sans bowtie, giving him some California cool after the couple spent the last few days on the West Coast.

On social media, Lambert has been sharing a few pictures from their work holiday. As a performer she had obligations, but that didn't stop them from relaxing in the sunshine, and it shows.

"Bluebird" was nominated for two Grammy Awards given during a pre-show ceremony, and while Lambert didn't win either, she still has a shot in the Best Country Album category. Wildcard is up against albums by Little Big Town and more.

Below pictures of Lambert and her husband of two years, find pictures of other country stars at the 2021 Grammys, including Maren Morris and Mickey Guyton. Most nominees did not attend the show. Instead of the usual theater seating, the Grammys are being broadcast from an open-air roof, with artists socially distanced from one another.