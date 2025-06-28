Miranda Lambert is soaking up the summer season with her No. 1 guy, Brendan McLoughlin. The country singer shared a series of photos on social media recapping what the warmer season has been like for her so far.

And don't worry, ladies, there is a shirtless snap of Lambert's husband of six years.

She was sure to include a photo of McLoughlin trimming what looks to be basil and a few other plants. There's also a photo of the two of them posing with their arms around one another and drinks in their hands.

The "Wranglers" singer's summer appears to be filled with horses, too! One picture is from Lambert's point of view, taking a photo of her betrothed from the saddle of a horse.

Quite a few others are of her animals, like some sweet little ponies saying hi to the bigger horses, as well as some goats, a cat and a dog.

The final photo could be a tease that Lambert is working on new music. In it, a guitar leans up against a coffee table, which has a glass of wine on it. There's a lit candle, and the wall features a lineup of country music influences. Call us crazy, but it looks like the perfect setup for some musical inspiration.

Is Miranda Lambert Working on New Music?

If Lambert is working on a new album, she has yet to share anything about it online. She's been spotted on socials working with some other artists.

She popped up in a video with Hudson Westbrook promoting their duet "House Again." Lambert also joined Hardy on a song called "Dog Years." And who could forget her fiery performance with Ella Langley at the 2025 ACM Awards? The two joined forces on stage for her song "Kerosene."

Lambert's most recent album, Postcards From Texas, arrived in 2024.

