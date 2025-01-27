‘Love You Forever': Miranda Lambert Marks 6 Years Married to Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert kept her message to husband Brendan McLoughlin short and sweet as the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday (Jan. 26).

"6 years," the singer wrote. "I'll love you forever."

She also shared two photos to mark the moment. One, a black-and-white shot, shows Lambert and McLoughlin sharing a kiss on what appears to be their wedding day. She's leaning down to kiss him from her seat atop one of her Gypsy Vanner horses in that shot.

A second photo is more informal: The couple smile for an outdoor selfie, blooming trees in the background.

Lambert and McLoughlin have become one of country music's favorite couples, but when the singer first announced their marriage in 2019, it was a big surprise to fans, who didn't even know they were dating.

Lambert announced she'd gotten married in February 2019.

At the time, McLoughlin was basically a mystery man. Fans quickly learned that he was a NYC-area police officer whom Lambert met when he was working security for a New York press stop for her group, the Pistol Annies.

Over the past six years, country fans have gotten to know and love McLoughlin, who's particularly well-known for his chiseled abs. He has also periodically appeared in Lambert's music videos and is a frequent plus-one at country music events.