Miranda Lambert's clothing line, Idyllwind, is a country girl's dream come true, and she knows it.

That's why she made Bunnie Xo's dreams come true with a giant care package, packed to the gills with goodies.

Bunnie — who is married to Jelly Roll — opened her mail from the "Tin Man" singer on her Instagram Stories, also tagging Lambert. Inside, she found several fun items, including a vinyl copy of Lambert's Postcards From Texas album, some jeans, cowboy boots, T-shirts and a handwritten note from the country singer.

@xomgitsbunnie, Instagram @xomgitsbunnie, Instagram loading...

@xomgitsbunnie, Instagram @xomgitsbunnie, Instagram loading...

The note is a thank you note to Bunnie for having Lambert on Dumb Blonde podcast back in August.

Lambert was a guest on Ep. 87, titled "Miranda Lambert: Queen of Feminine Rage."

@xomgitsbunnie, Instagram @xomgitsbunnie, Instagram loading...

The note — handwritten by Lambert — reads: "Bunnie, thank you for a great interview and for your friendship. See you soon - Miranda"

It was a revealing interview, during which we learned that Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, started out as pen pals before they lived closer to one another.

McLoughlin working with the NYPD on the set of Good Morning America when they met — Lambert was there with her Pistol Annies girls, who encouraged them to get to know one another.

Bunnie made Lambert feel comfortable enough during their interview that she was willing to open up about her marriage and dish more on their mostly private relationship. As an added bonus: The two country ladies seem to have become friends!

30 Photos of Miranda Lambert Young Miranda Lambert has been a force in country music since 2005, when her major label debut album, Kerosene, went Platinum. Since then, she was won multiple ACM and CMA awards, along with three Grammys! She continues to put out new music, with her latest album, Palomino, being released in 2022.

PICTURES: See Inside Miranda Lambert's Rural Tennessee Estate Miranda Lambert paid $3.4 million in 2016 for her rural estate an hour south of Nashville, which comprises 400 acres of lush green farmland. The property includes rolling hills, rustic living spaces and an enormous horse barn, as well as three residences, a lake with a boathouse and a six-bay garage. There are 75 acres of fenced-in pastureland, as well as lighted walking trails that wind through the woods leading to a pavilion, with seating for 60 for private concerts. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker