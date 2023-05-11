Miranda Lambert had a brand new single to share from the stage of the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 11). She gave the live debut of "Carousel," which is an original track that the singer herself wrote, from her Palomino album.

Onstage, Lambert, 39, looked radiant in a feathered pink ball gown as she stood near a real carousel, which provided a fitting backdrop to the country ballad.

Lambert stood behind the microphone as billows of smoke filled the stage floor. While the studio audience cheered for her, she showcased her signature storyteller vocals on the lyrics of the slow-tempo country ballad while joined by her full back up band.

Afterward, the star received a resounding applause from a giant audience – which included her husband Brendan McLoughlin – inside the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Lambert announced that she'd be performing the song one day before showtime, also posting a visual teaser on social media.

"She only misses Harlem when she hears the carousel," Lambert sings against a gentle backdrop of swirling acoustic guitar.

"Carousel is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," Lambert explains.

Lambert has been hinting that she's got some big collaborations in the hopper after leaving her career-long label home of Sony Records in mid-March.

In addition to her performance at the 2023 ACMs, Lambert is a nominee in several categories at this year's awards show, including in the biggest category of the night, Entertainer of the Year.

The 2023 ACM Awards is taking place at Frisco, Texas' Ford Center and streaming live on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are the co-hosts of this year's ceremony.

Palomino is Lambert's most recent album, released in 2022.