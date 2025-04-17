‘Who’s This Sweet Little Angel? She Gone!’ 20 Years Later Miranda Lambert Critiques Her Old Photos
Miranda Lambert was given a slideshow of old photos from her "Kerosene" days, 20 years ago, and she was asked to comment on each one — and some hilarity ensued.
Lambert sat down for her hair and makeup to get done and was given a phone with the slideshow already loaded up onto it. As she begins to look at the old photos, you can sense the nostalgia coming over her.
The first picture that comes up is of the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer in a short skirt and boots. Lambert sees it, smiles, and says, "Oh, look at her little mini-skirt, with no cellulite...rude!"
Next is Lambert standing in front a wall of fire as she performs. She sees herself and comments, "Rawr. Pew, pew. The beginning of it all. Look, my hair is the same today. We're channeling, we're channeling."
Lambert then was shown a picture of her dressed innocently and looking young and fresh-faced. She held up the phone to the camera and asked us, "Who's this sweet little angel? She gone!"
When the "Somethin' Bad" singer asked which picture would be up next, her team informed her that that was the last one, to which Lambert replied, "Thank God," and laughed.
Lambert is releasing "Kerosene" on vinyl for the first time ever in just over a week. She posted the hilarious video of her looking at herself 20 years ago as a way to promote the release, and we are here for it.
The vinyl of "Kerosene" comes out on April 25, and it is available for pre-order.
