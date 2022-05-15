Miranda Lambert and Elle King did a victory lap with their recent No. 1 country radio hit duet on Sunday night (May 15), performing "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" on the 2022 Billboard Music Awards stage.

While Lambert and King rocked svelte and understated looks on the red carpet, they turned up the color when they stepped onstage, wearing matching black jumpsuits patterned with colorful embellishments and personalized touches that reflect their diverse backgrounds. King's outfit featured a green corset and horseshoes bearing her son's name, Lucky, while Lambert rocked blue fringe, a bolo tie and flared pants.

Since they released the song in early 2021, "Drunk" has become a fan favorite, and King and Lambert have performed it on several awards show stages. Its spot at the top of the charts was historic, marking the first time a duet between two women has topped the charts since Reba McEntire and Linda Davis' "Does He Love You" in 1993.

The song's got crossover appeal, too. "Drunk" was a finalist for Top Rock Song at the 2022 BMAs (the trophy ultimately went to Italian glam rock outfit Måneskin). Lambert also scored a nomination for Top Country Female Artist, but the award went to Taylor Swift.

It's been an exciting few weeks in country music, both for Lambert and King. Lambert put out her critically-acclaimed eighth studio album, Palomino, which includes the chart-climbing lead single, "If I Was a Cowboy." Meanwhile, King is proving that her stint in country music is no fluke: She just put out another country song, this time a duet with Dierks Bentley called "Worth a Shot."

Top Miranda Lambert Songs - Her Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts Miranda Lambert's Top songs include No. 1 hits, misfires at country radio and deep cuts that fans hope the record setting Female Vocalist of the Year will play live. Since 2005, Lambert has given fans consistently honest country music that hits the soul. We've been there through her ups and downs, as she fell in and out of love. The anger, the pain, the love and the crazy — it's all here on this list of Miranda Lambert's 20 best songs.