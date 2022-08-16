Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and George Strait are just a few of the country and Americana artists who will submit tribute performances to a new compilation album dedicated to late outlaw country legend Billy Joe Shaver.

The project, called Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, is due to arrive on Nov. 11.

The title track of the album, a team-up between Nelson and singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams, is out now. Shaver recorded "Live Forever" as part of his 1993 studio album, Tramp on Your Street.

Nelson is also the only artist on the project to contribute two performances. In addition to "Live Forever," he's offering a rendition of Shaver's "Georgia on a Fast Train," Variety reports.

Meanwhile, Strait offers his version of "Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me," Lambert sings "I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be a Diamond Some Day)" and Steve Earle performs "Ain't No God in Mexico."

Americana star Margo Price is also featured, with a cover of "Ragged Old Truck," and Amanda Shires contributes "Honky Tonk Heroes." Rodney Crowell, Nikki Lane, Ryan Bingham, Nathaniel Rateliff, Edie Brickell and Allison Russell are also featured on the album's 12-song tracklist.

The project was produced by Texas artist Charlie Sexton alongside Freddie Fletcher, an Austin-based producer, player and studio owner, who knew Shaver for five decades. Pre-order for I'm Gonna Live Forever is available now via New West Records, complete with a variety of exclusive vinyl color options and a t-shirt available for purchase.

Shaver died of a stroke in October 2020 at the age of 81.