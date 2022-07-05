After Miranda Lambert wrapped her Bandwagon co-headlining tour with Little Big Town back in June, she said she was planning an extensive vacation — and now she's making good on those plans.

On Tuesday (July 5), the singer shared an update from the road, where she and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are currently on a long sightseeing trip in their Airstream Globetrotter camper.

Joining them in their travels are Lambert's longtime backup singer and friend Gwen Sebastian and her husband, drummer Louis Newman. The snapshots show the foursome hanging out, cooking and relaxing together and caravanning in their two camper vehicles.

"Time off touring means it's time to hit the dusty trail!" Lambert writes in the caption of her vacation post. "There's no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals."

Lambert also reveals that both the campers have names: Sebastian and Newman's camper is named "Toodle Lou," and Lambert and McLoughlin are riding in "The Sheriff."

"We're out on a 20 day run of adventures out west. We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado," the singer continues. "Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y'all!" She ended her post with a reference to her song "Tourist," which is featured on her latest album, Palomino, and revolves around the theme of a person with a wandering spirit.

Of course, it wouldn't be a true Miranda Lambert photo dump without at least one photo spotlighting McLoughlin's megawatt smile and chiseled physique, and while she doesn't quite include a "shirtless husband" picture, she does feature a snapshot of McLoughlin looking handsome in the doorway of their camper. In her Instagram Stories, Lambert shares video of her husband cooking for the gang using a camping grill.