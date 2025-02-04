Miranda Lambert Riding a Horse While Shooting a Pistol Is a Must See! [Watch]
Miranda Lambert just dropped a photo dump on her Instagram that covers the whole month of January, and it looks like she had a good one.
One thing that caught our eye was video of the "Gunpowder and Lead" singer riding a horse and shooting barrels at the same time.
It would seem Lambert puts her money where her mouth is when it comes to firing off a pistol — she has great aim!
Click through below — the video is in the third slide of the carousel, and it starts with Lambert poised on top of a large horse, with a gun pointed at her targets.
She's laser-focused on the balloons as she prepares to fire, and she hits each one before holstering her gun and pulling the reins to stop her horse.
Other things in the "Tin Man" singer's photo dump include more of her on the Rancher Hat Bar ranch in Arizona, and this funny picture of her husband, Brendan, trying on some cowboy boots — on his hands.
We also see a more relaxed Lambert on the back of a horse, and if you look closely, you'll see one of her little doggies in her saddlebag, along for the ride.
Brendan better take note of how good of a shot Lambert is when she needs to be and be on his best behavior at all times.
