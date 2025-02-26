Miranda Lambert Fans Can’t Quit This ‘The House That Built Me’ Remake

Miranda Lambert's "The House That Built Me" turns 16 years old in 2025, and it just got its first re-write.

A popular country newcomer dropped a thoughtful response song called "Love, the House That Built You" that fans can't get enough of.

"The House That Built Me" was written by Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin and released on Lambert's Revolution album.

It recently ranked No. 2 on a list of the 25 best country songs from the last 25 years.

Lambert won a Grammy for her vocal performance of this song in 2011.

What makes this remake unique is it's performed from the house's perspective. However, that simple description gives Encanto vibes and undermines the beauty of Emmy Moyen's lyrics.

"It's been awhile since you've been back here / I still remember you as a child / 10 years old in a ponytail swinging / Putting handprints in the brand new drive," she begins.

The chorus is a tear-jerker for anyone who relates to Lambert's song.

"I could probably use a coat of fresh paint / But I'd miss the how tall pencil marks in the hallway / Those six strings echo in your room / Dog in the yard, he was my favorite too / I'm proud of how you've outgrown all my roots / And what you've grown into / Love, the house that built you."

Lambert's response and more info on the viral country newcomer is next, but first you gotta hear this song.

Listen to Emmy Moyen's "Love, the House That Built You":

Who Is Emmy Moyen?

Emmy Moyen is a Nashville based country singer and songwriter who lists Lambert, Eric Church and Natalie Hemby as influences. Her self-titled EP can be found on Spotify. A song called "Prayer Request" is her most played to date.

On social media, she focused on cover songs until she released this re-write of "The House That Built Me." It has nabbed more than 500,000 plays on TikTok in 24 hours and gotten reactions like this one:

"The house that built me makes me cry so hard. Especially now that I’m in college and I’ve moved away from home .. I can proudly say your version made me cry as well."

Any criticism is over how the song brings tears. Some fans even commented on how much Moyen sounds like Lambert.

Finally, Lambert herself heard the song and reacted.

"This is beautiful," she says, with a pair of emojis. That's almost as good as a fat paycheck for a new singer.

