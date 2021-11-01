Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, pulled off an epic couple's costume over Halloween weekend, drawing their inspiration from the classic 1986 action film, Top Gun.

"Happy Halloween from Charlie and Maverick," Lambert writes in the caption of a social media post showing off their fighter pilot-inspired look.

A series of images show the country star and her husband posing in matching flight suits and aviator sunglasses, with Lambert sporting Charlie's wavy blonde hair and red lipstick and McLoughlin wearing his hair slicked back like the character of Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Lambert also shared a snapshot of the pair that inspired the couple's look: Actors Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis portrayed the original Maverick and Charlie, who were a naval aviator and astrophysicist, respectively, in the film. The character of Charlie was based on a real-life person, Christine Fox, who became the highest-ranking woman to ever serve in the U.S. Department of Defense over the course of her military career.

Lambert has frequently brought McLoughlin into her social media posts since their surprise wedding in 2019. The singer's husband has made many appearances — often shirtless — on her Instagram page. Lambert says that McLoughlin is a natural-born entertainer who loves the limelight.

A former model and former NYPD officer, he has appeared in a couple of his superstar wife's music videos, too. Most recently, McLoughlin and his brothers had a scantily clad cameo in the video for the DJ Telemitry remix of "Tequila Does," a song off Lambert's Wildcard album. Before that, he starred as her first-ever on-screen love interest in the video for "Settling Down," which was shot at the couple's Nashville-area farm and also featured a couple of their animals, including their horse, Gibson.