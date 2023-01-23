Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Southerners know nothing pairs quite like biscuits and gravy, so when Miranda Lambert met Jelly Roll for the first time and likened their blossoming friendship to biscuits and gravy, we can assume they're a good match.

"Made a new friend this week! Jesse was right when he said we go together like biscuits and gravy! Loved writing a tune with @jellyroll615 and @telemitry," Lambert writes on her Instagram page in a post made Sunday (Jan. 22).

See the smiling gang here, including songwriter Jesse Frasure:

Lambert has told Taste of Country that she has taken up writing songs for other artists recently and that she really loves it.

A few of the songs that Miranda Lambert has written for other artists:

"Falling Apart" Recorded by Parker McCollum

"Don't Blame It on Whiskey" Recorded by Jon Pardi

"It Takes One to Know One" Recorded by Natalie Hemby

"Thought You Should Know" Recorded by Morgan Wallen

She mentions that she, Jelly Roll and Frasure wrote together, though it's not clear if they also recorded a song together. On Jelly Roll's Instagram Stories, all he says is that Lambert is his "new bestie."

Lambert has recorded 10 studio albums in her storied career, the last one being April 2022's Palomino. Perhaps when the next one drops, it will feature a song with Jelly Roll, who is one of the genre's fastest-rising stars — and most-loved by fans and fellow artists already.

Either way, buckle up and get ready for some rowdiness now that Miranda Lambert and Jelly Roll have been introduced — these two have the gas needed to light country music on fire.

