It has been one year since Miranda Lambert tied the knot with her husband Brendan McLoughlin—a surprise to her fans at the time, since she managed to keep the news under wraps from the public until two weeks later.

Twelve months later, the marriage to what Lambert terms "the love of her life" is holding strong, and continuing to fill the singer with joy.

"I’m so happy to walk through this life with you," Lambert wrote on Instagram, captioning a stunning picture of the pair walking through a wooded landscape in their wedding gear. "Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you," she concluded, adding the hashtag #MrsMcLoughlin.

Lambert was previously married to country's Blake Shelton. They divorced in July of 2015. She endured a period of romantic ups and downs following, starting with a relationship with singer Anderson East. That lasted until early 2018, when she reportedly began dating Turnpike Troubadours singer Evan Felker, who was married at the time. Their relationship was not clearly defined; nor was the ending.

Lambert met McLoughlin, a New York City police officer, in late 2018, while she was in NYC with her Pistol Annies bandmates. The couple managed to keep their relationship completely private from fans, resulting in near shock when Lambert introduced her new husband on social media "in honor of Valentine's Day" in 2019.

She's since made numerous comments during her live shows about the happiness McLoughlin has brought to her life, drawing her out of a sad period that began following her split from Shelton.