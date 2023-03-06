Country music's resident animal champion is expanding her MuttNation Foundation. Miranda Lambert has teamed up with Tractor Supply Co. to launch the Relief for Rescues Fund. This new arm will better serve animal shelter pets during emergency situations.

The "Bluebird" singer was on site in Houston, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, assisting response teams and transporting animals out of storm-stricken areas. MuttNation and Tractor Supply have helped with response and recovery efforts for shelters across the nation after floods, fires, tornados and even hoarding situations.

“It’s really no longer a question of ‘if’ – it’s just a matter of ‘when’ the inevitable will happen, and MuttNation and Tractor Supply want to be ready to help shelter pets in times of crisis,” Lambert explains in a statement. “We know it’s not easy to see the road back after a major disaster. We want to provide a ray of sunlight after the storm.”

“We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Miranda and MuttNation and look forward to doing our part to help sustain the important work of Relief for Rescues,” says Kimberley Gardiner, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply. "Many people don’t realize the challenges shelters face to provide animals with vital essentials in the aftermath of an emergency. Relief for Rescues provides shelters with the critical support and resources they need after disasters and emergencies happen.”

A campaign for the new fund launched on March 6 and will continue through Sunday, March 12. Customers at any Tractor Supply Co. location can make a donation at checkout, as well as online at TractorSupply.com and the company's mobile app.

Lambert started MuttNation Foundation with her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009. Its mission is to promote adoption of shelter pets and educate the public about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets. Tractor Supply Co. has partnered with the foundation on numerous initiatives since 2019.