Novice Golfer Miranda Lambert Headed to Celebrity Golf Tournament

Miranda Lambert excels at making music, but her golf game needs some work ... a lot of work, actually.

Nonetheless, she's going to play in a celebrity golf tournament soon, and it's for a great cause.

"Y'all, I've played 22 holes of golf in my life, and I'm playing the Ryder Cup this year," she tells fans alongside a video she shared on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 3).

It's a hilarious compilation that shows the country star learning the ins and outs of golf from her coach — it's clear she knows more about the outs of golf than the ins.

She's also been learning the game from her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and she says her pal Luke Bryan encouraged her to let fans in on the fun as she preps to play in her first big game.

"I'm gonna give it hell," Lambert adds. "Cheers to trying new things!"

Give Lambert credit where it's due: She's decent at putting.

She still has a few weeks to practice, as the 45th annual Ryder Cup will be held September 26–28, 2025, on the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York.

What Is The Ryder Cup in Golf?

It's a big deal! The Ryder Cup is a men's golf match between teams from Europe and the United States, flip-flopping locations each year between both continents.

The celebrity match pits celebrities from Europe against celebrities from the States, like Lambert. It's not clear who else will be competing this year, or if her match will air on television.

What Is Miranda Lambert's Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth clocks our girl at $60 million.

