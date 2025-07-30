Miranda Lambert Addresses That ‘Cheeky’ Wardrobe Malfunction in a Very Miranda Way

Miranda Lambert has officially responded to the now-viral video of her cheeky wardrobe malfunction.

It happened during her set on Morgan Wallen's the I'm The Problem Tour in Seattle over the weekend. Fans in the closest rows got, ahem, more show than they'd paid for when Lambert's bottom cheeks were slightly exposed from beneath her skirt.

But a few days later, the superstar proves she's unbothered by the slippage, responding with a video and a one-liner.

"I’ve been warning y’all about my backyard swagger since 2014," she writes alongside a video that shows her walking away from the camera, swinging her hips.

The clip is set to her 2015 hit single "Little Red Wagon."

One line in particular describes the moment: "It ain't my fault when I'm walkin' / Jaws droppin' like ooh, ahh."

Fans in the comments section are loving her clap-back:

"Ultimate clap back."

"Today goes down as the day Miranda won the internet!"

