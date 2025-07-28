Miranda Lambert was performing her set on Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem Tour stop in Seattle over the weekend (July 25 and 26) when she had a cheeky wardrobe malfunction.

During Lambert's performance of her song "Bluebird," a now viral video (watch below) that was shot from the pit shows her left butt cheek creeping out of her skort for the whole world to see.

Lambert doesn't seem to feel the extra wind, or if she does, she doesn't care, because she is singing her heart out and not even bothered by the cheek slippage.

Then, about halfway through the clip, Lambert heads out on the catwalk and unintentionally exposes both left and right butt cheeks.

In the video, you can hear people saying "Oh my God," as Lambert turns to face the crowd and her backside is in full view for the front few rows of the crowd.

Fans in the stands likely had no clue about the show the pit was getting until after the concert when the video made its rounds online.

The commentd section of this video is where the goodness lies.

Get our free mobile app

One fan writes: "Somebody start a GoFundMe for the camera man so we can tip him for this masterpiece."

Another says: "Now we know why front row is so expensive."

Some are even skeptical of the singer's wardrobe malfunction, saying it was intentional and that she knew it was happening.

While the reasons behind the cheeky wardrobe malfunction might be debatable, the fact that it happened and will live forever on the internet is not.

How Many More Shows Are Left on The I'm The Problem Tour?

There are 10 shows remaining on Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem Tour. It runs all the way through September 15, when it ends in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Have Country Artists Had Wardrobe Malfunctions in the Past?

Oh yeah — everyone from Dolly Parton to Bailey Zimmerman have suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the past.

Hey, it happens.

Here are 23 times wardrobe malfunctions have taken center-stage at a country show.

30 Photos of Miranda Lambert Young Miranda Lambert has been a force in country music since 2005, when her major label debut album, Kerosene, went Platinum. Since then, she was won multiple ACM and CMA awards, along with three Grammys! She continues to put out new music, with her latest album, Palomino, being released in 2022.