Miranda Lambert has never been known to follow the crowd, but she did decide to partake in the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend on social media, and the photos she picked show that she hasn't changed much since her younger years.

The Texas native resurrected several photos of her younger self — the collection shows a wide range of Lambert's style, everything from ripped up jeans and a tank top in a truck, to a stunning dress and soft curls while posing on a bridge in the woods.

She of course included a photo from her iconic and fiery performance of "Kerosene" at the 2005 CMA Awards.

"Hell why not... Teenage dirtbag Texas style," Lambert writes on TikTok.

In 2001, Lambert released her self-titled debut album independently, but it wasn't until she competed on the television show Nashville Star that she started gaining notoriety. Although she placed third on the reality singing competition, she caught the attention of a record label and put out her first major label release, Kerosene, in 2005 — the same year she performed the title track at the CMA Awards.

The "Wildcard" singer is likely to take the stage again at this year's awards show, as she is nominated for three trophies. Lambert is up for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for her new album, Palomino.

After taking some time off this summer, Lambert's Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency kicks off on Sept. 23 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Sin City. It's her first Vegas residency, and so far dates are scheduled sporadically through April 9.