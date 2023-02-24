Miranda Lambert Accepts Texas Medal of Arts Award

Miranda Lambert is a Texas girl through and through. The superstar has never shied away from her roots and has certainly done her home state proud — this week, Lambert was awarded a Texas Medal of Arts award from the Texas Cultural Trust.

The award is given to standouts in the state of Texas who have achieved excellence in their fields and who have given back to the Lone Star State. One-hundred and eighteen individuals have been recognized with a Texas Medal of Art since its inception in 2001. The awards ceremony also serves as a fundraiser for the Texas Cultural Trust to further the arts within the state.

"All of us Texans are extra proud anyway, but the fact that this state really lifts up art and arts of all kinds and has a whole celebration for us and to support us. It's really such an honor and I don't take it lightly at all," Lambert says of the honor.

Lambert was awarded alongside actor Luke Wilson and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1923). Christopher Cross, Miro Rivera, Deborah Roberts, Lela Rose, Benjamin Alire Saenz and Septime Webre were also recognized this year, as well as Carole Cook, who received the Lifetime Achievement award during a special In Memoriam segment.

Past honoree include Willie Nelson, Tommy Lee Jones, Matthew McConaughey, Jamie Foxx, Eva Longoria and more. Businesses like Neiman Marcus, Anheuser-Busch and beloved grocery chain H-E-B have also been recognized in the past.

Lambert is gearing up for more of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency this year. She has dates scheduled for March, April, July, November and December. The "Bluebird" singer also has several festival dates on the calendar, including headlining the inaugural Beach It! Festival in Virginia Beach, Va., in June.