Miranda Lambert’s New Home Collection, Wanda June, Has Special Family Ties

Miranda Lambert's entrepreneurial spirit is running wild. Nearly four years after launching her own clothing line, Idyllwind, the country singer is focusing her eye for style on the home.

Wanda June Home is Lambert's new home collection, sold exclusively at Walmart. Their website describes the line as a "warm and sassy assortment of stylish, approachable, and affordable entertaining essentials and home decor inspired by the most influential women in Lambert's life."

Those women are the "Bluebird" singer's mother and grandmother.

“Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny," Lambert reveals. "They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That's really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand. The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women.”

Working exclusively with Walmart is by design, as the store has been a part of Lambert's life for a long time. It was also her grandfather's place of employment.

“I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart, where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day and where I’ve shopped all my life,” she adds.

Wanda June launched Tuesday, June 14, and offers more than 80 products for the kitchen, dining room, outdoor spaces, bar and more. Fans can shop the products at Walmart.com.

Lambert recently wrapped the Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town. After being on the road and getting Wanda June off the ground, the three-time Grammy winner plans on taking a month off. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, will be traveling the country in their airstream along with her backup singer Gwen Sebastian and her husband.

The Texas native will launch her first-ever Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo, in September.