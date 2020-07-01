Miranda Lambert to Stream Her NYC ‘Wildcard’ Album Release Party

Miranda Lambert can't play live music, but that doesn't mean her fans can't see her live. The singer is going to stream her 2019 Wildcard album release party on YouTube Thursday night (July 2).

The 8PM ET concert and conversation with fans was taped at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City last fall, just days before Wildcard became available nationwide. A radio and video stream of the show aired at that time, but it's being made available once again this week. In addition to her current Top 5 hit "Bluebird," songs from Wildcard include "It All Comes Out in the Wash" and "Tequila Does."

Wildcard is Lambert's seventh studio album and a return to her signature mix of influences after a two-disc singer-songwriter record called The Weight of These Wings in 2016. Musically it's a daring record with personal lyrics, but rarely does she get as dark as she had been a few years earlier. "How Dare You Love" and "Way Too Pretty for Prison" with Maren Morris are other standout tracks.

During the quarantine pandemic shutdown, Lambert has been traveling with her husband Brendan McLoughlin with their new Airstream behind them. From time to time the pair have shared photos from the road. Recently they even shared video of a kitten they found on a Texas highway. Yes, they took it home:

Technically Lambert's 2020 will resume in October, but most concerts and official tours are being pushed to 2021, if not outright canceled.